Watch CBS News
Local News

Man eats nearly 3 footlong cheesesteaks to win contest in Delco

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man eats 2.75 cheesesteaks to win "Cheesesteak Bowl" in Delco
Man eats 2.75 cheesesteaks to win "Cheesesteak Bowl" in Delco 00:29

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) – You've heard of the Orange Bowl, the Sugar Bowl and, of course, the Super Bowl. But this one is new: the Cheesesteak Bowl.

cheesesteak-bowl-eating-a-philly-favorite-for-a-good-cause-in-delaware-county-2.jpg

The competition is unique to the Philadelphia area and happened Friday. Marple Public House in Broomall hosted the event for National Cheesesteak Day.

The contestants had to devour as many one-foot Delco cheesesteaks as possible in 10 minutes.

Dan Nawrocki won the amateur division by eating two and three-quarter cheesesteaks.

The proceeds from the event go to the HEADstrong Foundation helping families impacted by cancer.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 11:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.