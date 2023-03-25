Man eats nearly 3 footlong cheesesteaks to win contest in Delco

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) – You've heard of the Orange Bowl, the Sugar Bowl and, of course, the Super Bowl. But this one is new: the Cheesesteak Bowl.

The competition is unique to the Philadelphia area and happened Friday. Marple Public House in Broomall hosted the event for National Cheesesteak Day.

The contestants had to devour as many one-foot Delco cheesesteaks as possible in 10 minutes.

Dan Nawrocki won the amateur division by eating two and three-quarter cheesesteaks.

The proceeds from the event go to the HEADstrong Foundation helping families impacted by cancer.