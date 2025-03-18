New Jersey nonprofit pushes to save Chateau Bleu Motel in North Wildwood

The push to save North Wildwood’s Chateau Bleu Motel in New Jersey

A piece of North Wildwood's history is in danger of being demolished.

The Chateau Bleu Motel is a classic example of the beloved doo-wop architecture that the Wildwoods are known for. The 19-room resort has a unique carport, blue signage and a heart-shaped swimming pool.

"One of the finest examples of mid-century resort architecture on the island and really the entire Northeast," said John Donio, president of the Doo Wop Preservation League.

Donio said the motel has been a family favorite for generations. It opened in 1962 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"This is a home to a lot of people year after year. It's generational, so families come down with their kids, their grandchildren, and it's also affordable," Donio said.

Now, Donio and others are pushing to save the property.

The city said a sale is pending, and developers applied to North Wildwood's Planning Board to knock down the motel and replace it with three single-family homes.

Only 92 of what once were hundreds of doo-wop motels remain in the Wildwoods.

"Not only is the shore losing historic buildings, but we're also losing hotel rooms. Houses are indeed ratables, but a resort town should have a balance of houses and hotels," said Taylor Henry, president of the Wildwood Historical Society.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the developer for comment about the plans but hasn't heard back.

Meantime, volunteers with the Doo-Wop Preservation League are drafting design concepts of their own. The hope is the developer will come up with designs that fit seamlessly with Wildwood's '50s and '60s vibe.

"It's a real gem, and it's part of the history and fabric of this community," Donio said.

North Wildwood's Planning Board is expected to vote on the application at Wednesday night's meeting. If approved, there is no timeline on when the Chateau Bleu would be demolished.