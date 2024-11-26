Philadelphia Eagles claim DE Charles Harris from Carolina Panthers, place Brandon Graham on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles made several roster moves on Tuesday following Brandon Graham's season-ending injury against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles placed Graham on injured reserve after he tore his triceps late in the game in the win over the Rams. They also claimed defensive end Charles Harris from the Carolina Panthers, signed defensive end KJ Henry to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Siaki Ika and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from the practice squad.

We have claimed DE Charles Harris from the Carolina Panthers, signed DE KJ Henry to the Practice Squad, and released DT Siaki Ika and WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from the Practice Squad. We have also placed DE Brandon Graham on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/OAEzHg6NxK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 26, 2024

Harris, 29, has played in nine games for the Panthers this season, including making six starts. He has three sacks, 21 tackles, including four for loss, and seven quarterback hits in the 2024 regular season.

Harris, who will add depth to Philadelphia's edge rusher group in the wake of Graham's injury, was selected with the 22nd overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins out of the University of Missouri.

Graham, the longest-tenured athlete in Philadelphia, made history in the win over the Rams and moved third on Philadelphia's all-time sack list. He passed Clyde Simmons and now only trails Trent Cole and Reggie White.

In 11 games this season, Graham recorded 3.5 sacks, 20 total tackles and forced one fumble.