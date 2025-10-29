Charles Barkley is bringing a steakhouse and cigar lounge to the Philadelphia region

NBA Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia 76er Charles Barkley is bringing a new steakhouse and cigar lounge to the Delaware Valley.

The new steakhouse and cigar lounge will be in partnership with Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Montgomery County, which is owned by Boyd Gaming Corporation.

"The Philadelphia area has always felt like home to me, and I'm thrilled to bring something new to a community that's played such a big part in my life," Barkley said in a statement. "We're creating a spot that's fun, comfortable, and full of personality. I want it to be the kind of place where people can unwind, share a great meal and feel that same energy and connection that make this community so special."

The steakhouse will provide nods to Barkley's 16-year NBA career, which included eight seasons in Philadelphia from 1984 to 1992. The cigar lounge will be next to the steakhouse and provide a "luxurious, club-like atmosphere."

Barkley, who is now an analyst on "Inside the NBA," will play an active role in shaping the restaurant's menu and vision.

Boyd Gaming also entered a partnership to feature Redmont Distilling Co., which is owned by Barkley. As part of the collaboration, the corporation will also make an annual contribution to The Charles Barkley Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting education and historically Black colleges and universities.

The steakhouse will mark the next phase of development at Valley Forge Casino Resort. A date for the opening of the steakhouse and cigar lounge was not immediately available.

"Charles Barkley's personality, charisma and love for Philadelphia make him an incredible partner, and we are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to bring his vision to life at Valley Forge Casino Resort," Martha Morales, the vice president and general manager of Valley Forge Casino Resort, said in a statement.