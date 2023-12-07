Charging documents detail murder of Pennsylvania teen after Facebook Marketplace deal goes wrong Charging documents detail murder of Pennsylvania teen after Facebook Marketplace deal goes wrong 02:25

BALTIMORE -- Charging documents are detailing more in the shooting death of an 18-year-old from Pennsylvania, in what police describe as a Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong.

Marques Harris, 18, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and a slew of other charges in the death of Carlos Carrazana Ricardo.

Marques Harris

Carrazana Ricardo had only immigrated to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, from Cuba last year. He was a senior at J.P. McCaskey High School.

Dr. Justin Reese, the school's principal, sent out a letter to students and their families this week in light of his death.

"The loss is being felt widely in our school community," part of the letter reads. "Please keep Carlos' family, friends and our students and staff in your thoughts as we process this loss."

Carrazana Ricardo and a friend drove around 80 miles from Lancaster to the 2700 block of Harlem Avenue in Mosher last Sunday, hoping to buy a car he found on Facebook Marketplace, according to charging documents.

He decided against it and as he and his friend started to drive off, shots rang out, and one of the bullets hit Carrazana Ricardo in the head.

Carrazana Ricardo eventually died at Shock Trauma.

Carrazana Ricardo

After being identified by Carrazana Ricardo's friend, police found Harris at his home, as well as a handgun.

Harris did tell police he was the seller, according to charging documents, but said he heard gunshots after he got back into his brother's car when the sale was called off.

John Bullock is the city councilman for District 9 where this shooting took place. He said it's always hard when he hears about these incidents.

"My heart goes out to anyone who loses a family member, having lost family members myself. It's a hard thing to deal with, especially when they were really just trying to make a transaction. They weren't involved in anything nefarious," Bullock said.

While homicide and deadly shooting numbers are down citywide this year, Bullock said preventing these crimes -- especially among young people -- remains a top priority.

"The loss of one person is still too much, so a lot of folks and neighbors may not feel that drop," he said. "We still just have a lot more work to do in the city."

Harris is due in court Jan. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Related Coverage:

Police: Pennsylvania teen killed in Baltimore after deciding not to buy car from Facebook seller