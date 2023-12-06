18-year-old killed in Baltimore was looking for car for sale

18-year-old killed in Baltimore was looking for car for sale

18-year-old killed in Baltimore was looking for car for sale

What started as a road trip to Baltimore to possibly purchase a car ended in tragedy for a car-loving teen from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who was fatally shot while driving away after deciding not to buy the vehicle, police say.

Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, 18, was killed after he and a friend made the 80-mile drive down to West Baltimore to see if they wanted to purchase a 2006 Acura TL they saw advertised on Facebook Marketplace. Born in Cuba, Ricardo was a senior at J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster and loved football in addition to cars, according to his obituary.

This story by Lee O. Sanderlin continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Police: Pennsylvania teen killed in Baltimore after deciding not to buy car from Facebook seller