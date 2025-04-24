New Jersey bakery asks customers wearing strong perfumes and colognes to use drive-thru

A bakery in Bridgeton, New Jersey, took to social media last week to ask any customers who wear perfume or cologne with a strong scent to opt to use their drive-thru.

In a post on Facebook, Century Bakery explained that "Several cashiers in our bakery suffer from asthma, and this time of year can be particularly challenging for them due to the high pollen count. The addition of strong fragrances can make it even more difficult for them to breathe, as their airways are already irritated."

The post drew mixed reaction on social media, with some people praising the bakery's effort to look out for its employees.

One person wrote, "I love that you're doing this, especially the fact that I know I can walk into your store and feel safe."

But not everyone agrees. Another comment read, "How can you tell people what they can smell like? This is outrageous."

According to the bakery, the scent from strong perfumes lingers in their building, which can cause employees to cough and feel uncomfortable.

"While they are attentive to their health by covering their coughs and maintaining hygiene, we appreciate your understanding in keeping comments regarding coughing to yourselves if you choose to enter the building wearing heavy scents," the post said.

Century Bakery, which sells a variety of donuts, cakes, cupcakes and rolls, first opened in Bridgeton in the 1930s.