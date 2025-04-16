Man killed in shooting outside Philadelphia hookah lounge, 22-year-old in critical condition

A 77-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge in Center City, Philadelphia police said early Wednesday morning.

The older man was picking up the younger victim outside the Byblos Hookah Bar on the 100 block of South 18th Street, not far from Rittenhouse Square, shortly before 2 a.m., when another vehicle pulled up behind their SUV, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Two men got out of that vehicle, and at least one of them started shooting at the victims in the SUV. The 77-year-old was able to drive a short distance away to 17th and Chestnut, where Small said he eventually crashed into a light pole.

Police said at least four shots were fired, and that the 77-year-old was hit in the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old was shot multiple times and taken by police to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Small told CBS News Philadelphia that the entire shooting was captured on private surveillance cameras in the area, and that the shooters were driving a dark-colored or black newer-model Jeep Grand Cherokee that might have Massachusetts tags on both the front and rear of the vehicle.

He added that the relationship between the two victims isn't clear at this point, and that the vehicle the 77-year-old was driving wasn't clearly marked as an Uber or rideshare car.

However, Small said that there was "definitely a physical altercation" between the 22-year-old and the men from the other SUV before the shooting started.

Investigators are still working to identify a motive for the attack.