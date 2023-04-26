Center City District happy hour tradition SIPS returns this summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Center City District announces Philadelphia's favorite happy hour tradition SIPS will return this summer season. Starting June 7, every Wednesday, over 60 venues across the city will provide exclusive happy hour discounts from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Those drink specials include $7 cocktails, $6 Wine, $5 beer, and half-priced appetizers.

Additionally, SIPS style will begin this June where select retailers across the city will offer special discounts every Wednesday.

There will be an official Center City District SIPS preview party on Wednesday, May 24 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m at Pagano's Market and Bar. This even includes a live DJ, entertainment and giveaways.

For a full list of participating stores, restaurants and bars visit ccdsips.com.