Centennial School District board in Pennsylvania votes to approve Abram Lucabaugh as superintendent

In a 5-4 vote, the Centennial School District board approved Abram Lucabaugh as the system's new superintendent during a meeting Tuesday night.

Lucabaugh was previously the superintendent at Central Bucks School District, where his tenure drew controversy over policies banning Pride flags and certain books. Lucabaugh said during a school board meeting last week that he would not advocate for those controversial policies in Centennial.

Parents and taxpayers in the school district urged the board to reject Lucabaugh's appointment. A group of parents protested when Lucabaugh spoke during last week's meeting.

"This process has not been fair or transparent in any way at any step of the journey," parent Nicole Lynch said at last week's meeting.