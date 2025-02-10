Celebrities, politicians, players react to the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win

The Philadelphia Eagles had the support of the city behind them on Super Bowl Sunday but also had their fair share of celebrity super fans cheering them on.

From Pennsylvania's top politicians to former footballers and movie stars, see which big names are celebrating the Birds' second Super Bowl victory Monday morning.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a passionate Eagles and Philly sports fan, posted on X Sunday night that "The Lombardi trophy is coming back to Philly. Fly Eagles Fly."

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker

Mayor Parker shared a photo celebrating with some young Eagles fans, writing that this team "personified the grit and resilience of Philadelphia at a time when the City needed it most.

Former President Barack Obama

"Second time's the charm. Congrats to the @Eagles, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Nick Sirianni and an outstanding defense for winning one for Philly," the former president posted on X. "You earned it!"

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Stars" were at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sunday night. Olson posted a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption, "My heart!! GO BIRDS!!!!"

On X, McElhenney said Sunday was one of the "Top 5 best nights of my life."

Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden

The former first lady and Philly girl posted a photo from the game on X with the caption "E-A-G-L-E-S!!!"

Dawn Staley

Dressed like Philadelphia's unofficial Eagles hype man Gillie Da King, University of South Carolina head women's basketball coach and Philadelphia native Dawn Staley posted several videos on Instagram of her dancing to celebrate the win.

"WE ARE THE 2025 SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS!!"

Gillie Da King

Speaking of, Gillie was on the field as the Eagles celebrated their dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs. In one video, the rapper and podcaster made "snow angels" in the green and white confetti. "Dreams Do Come True," he wrote.

In another video, Gillie wrapped Eagles general manager Howie Roseman into a giant bear hug, and called him the "Greatest GM in the World."

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles

Nick Foles, the only other Eagles quarterback to win a Lombardi Trophy, was busy posting on social media all throughout the game. After the Birds won, Foles congratulated his former team on the win: "We are all proud of your performance tonight, showing everyone just how great you are. You are the best in the world. Enjoy every moment with your family, loved ones, and everyone in Philadelphia. Have fun on Broad Street! God bless!"

He also poked some fun at former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who lost to Foles in Super Bowl LIII and did the color commentary for FOX during Super Bowl LIX. "It's really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles' two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm."