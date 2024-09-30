Celebrate Philadelphia block parties to promote voter participation in 2024 election

Police warn of more arrests in illegal car meetups in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

Police warn of more arrests in illegal car meetups in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

Police warn of more arrests in illegal car meetups in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

A free two-part block party series is coming to Philadelphia to increase voter participation in the 2024 general election in November.

Welcome America announced Monday that the two Celebrate Philadelphia block parties will be held at two of the city's satellite election offices. Organizers will help people register to vote at these parties while celebrating political engagement.

Organizers say the parties will include performances, giveaways, food, a curated dialogue with A Seat at the Table Foundation, and more. The Committee of Seventy will have a table at the block parties to provide voters with necessary information.

"As we kick off the Celebrate Philadelphia block party series, we are sending a powerful message: voting is not just a duty, it's a celebration," City Commissioner Omar Sabir said. "Through music, dialogue, and civic action, we are energizing our communities to come together and make sure their voices count. I encourage everyone to get involved, take action, and join us in strengthening our democracy."

The block parties will happen on back-to-back Saturdays in October.

The first is scheduled for Oct. 12, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the city's satellite election office at 4029 Market St. The second party is set for Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the office at 2301 N. Broad St.

The Celebrate Philadelphia block parties are a partnership between former first lady Michelle Obama's national voting initiative When We All Vote and Every Voice, Every Vote.

"Our vote is our voice and our power," When We All Vote executive director Beth Lynk said. "Pennsylvania voters have power, and using their voices at the ballot box is truly a reason to celebrate."