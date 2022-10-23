CBS3 Pet Project: How to detect animal abuse and intervene

CBS3 Pet project: Be the voice of the voiceless, report animal abuse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Every single week, in fact, every single day of every single week the Pennsylvania SPCA rescues animals. Some of these rescued pets have a history of abuse and trauma, and animal advocate Carol Erickson is asking you not to look away.

Jeanes is a recently rescued dog found in a dumpster behind the Jeanes Campus of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section.

Jeanes is a small female Shepherd mix and was covered in blood when the PA SPCA found her. Every single bone was visible. She had deep wounds on her neck and shoulders. How she got these injuries is still not known.

Jeanes received surgery and stitches and she's being slowly refed.

Her coat will eventually be white and full.

Erickson wants you to remember that if you suspect cruelty, you've got to report it. Signs could be that the pets are thin, they've got lost hair or broken legs, injuries, or limping.

