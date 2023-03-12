CBS Pet Project: How to avoid tripping over your cat

Watch CBS News
By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We know we all love our cats. But, here's a piece of advice: Do not fall head over heels in love with your cat, especially the head-over-heels part. 

Cats will circle around you and it can be a problem. 

The CDC says that every year, over 10,000 people end up in the emergency room because of tripping over cats. And this does not even count the number of people who go to urgent care or the doctor's office. 

Cats circle around your legs and you can't see them if you're carrying something like laundry or a baby.

They can jump into your path and land so quietly that you don't even know they're there. 

The CDC says cat tripping injuries are mostly bone fractures, abrasions and contusions, and the wrist bones.

Also, women are more than twice as likely as men to get an injury. And, the elderly suffer the most from tripping over cats. 

These are the cat tripping hazard help rules:

  • Always assume the cat is in your path

  • Keep looking down

  • Put food and water bowls out of your walking path

  • Don't try and step over your cat 

Similar issues can also happen with smaller dogs.

