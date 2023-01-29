CBS Pet Project: Why you should not yell at your pets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everyone can feel a little irritated at times by the behavior of those around us. It may be an impulse to yell at people or your pets in those situations, but you might want to overthink this behavior.

Yelling at your pets may put your bond at risk and not have the intended outcome of changing behaviors. Animal expert Carol Erickson said it hurts your leadership role.

It stresses them out and even confuses them. Animals can even respond with counter-aggression.

