The Heart of Pride: A CBS News Philadelphia Special

CBS News Philadelphia is celebrating 10 years of marriage equality with a new 30-minute special, "The Heart of Pride."

Anchored by Josh Sanders and Jim Donovan from New Hope, Pennsylvania, Heart of Pride highlights LGBTQ+ families and their stories. You'll meet couples facing challenges together, see how people around the region are trying to find "the one," and see how the LGBTQ+ couples are welcoming the next generation to the community.

Tune in to watch The Heart of Pride on CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 11 at 7 p.m., or watch now in the video player above or on our YouTube channel.

Throughout the month of June, CBS News Philadelphia will continue to share stories and celebrations of pride from across the Delaware Valley.

You can catch the latest stories and videos in the Pride section of our website.