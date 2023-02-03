Watch CBS News
CBS Bay Area anchors pay up after Eagles beat 49ers

By Alyssa Adams

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Friday was payday for our CBS News Philadelphia morning team. 

They got to watch the morning crew for CBS Bay Area ride the trolley, or as they call it the "cable car," through the city wearing Eagles gear since the 49ers lost to our Eagles in the NFC championship

But the video they sent us wasn't exactly how we pictured it would look. The Bay Area anchors wore Eagles jerseys but had them on inside-out in order to make it look like they were just wearing green jerseys. *cue the boos*

In the video, they take a ride on the cable car showing us Philadelphians what we are "missing out on" not living in the Bay Area. 

Jim and Janelle say the anchors are sore losers for wearing the jerseys inside-out. 

