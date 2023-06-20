Cavanaugh's River Deck debuts new look for summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cavanaugh's River Deck in Old City has a fresh, new look just in time for the official start of summer.

CBS News Philadelphia reporter Chandler Lutz dropped by Tuesday morning to see what's new.

She spoke with Cavanaugh's general manager, Chris Perez, "We redid our entire stage, installed a bunch of new planters, got some aesthetics, brand new plants in here, just really tried to bring it to life, give that beach feel in here and make it look pretty."

Cavanaugh's River Deck also features seven different bars with plenty of food options including their famous Cav's wings, tortellini alfredo, shrimp tacos and cheesesteak spring rolls.

And we can't visit one of the most popular bars in the city without checking out the specialty cocktails. Perez says, "We have our Blue Electric, it has blueberry vodka, lemonade, Sprite and blue curacao. And we have our raspberry iced tea for those who want to quench their thirst during the summertime, it's got raspberry vodka, raspberry liquor with lemonade and Sprite also. And one of my personal favorites, the Starburst Soda. It's got whipped vodka, watermelon pucker, sour mix and soda water, so it kind of gives you that Starburst taste."

Cavanaugh's is also hosting a drag brunch with Philly Drag Mafia every month. Event information and tickets can be found here.