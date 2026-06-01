Community effort aims to transform burned-out Chester church into public mosaic garden

Volunteers armed with chainsaws, rakes and wheelbarrows gathered at the former Third Presbyterian Church in Chester, taking the first steps toward an ambitious plan to transform the fire-damaged landmark into a vibrant public art space.

The project, known as Cathedral Gardens, would convert the long vacant property at 9th and Potter streets into a mosaic-filled destination featuring sculptures, flowers, winding pathways and even a coffee or ice cream bar.

Leading the effort is Tucker Rodkey, executive director of the nonprofit Legacy Arts Chester, who sees the site as an opportunity to create something new from the remnants of a devastating loss.

"Either this building is going to eventually be bulldozed and destroyed and used for some sort of development project, or we can recreate it," Rodkey said.

The church was destroyed in a suspected arson fire in May 2020. The cause of the fire was never determined, and the property has sat vacant ever since.

Rodkey estimates the project will cost about $500,000, a fraction of the $5 million to $7 million he said it would take to rebuild the church.

"This is a much more cost-effective strategy, but also is super accessible for the community," Rodkey said. "They'll have a place that's beautiful, that's peaceful, that people can come and enjoy with their families, that classes can come to, and groups can come to."

Dave Guleke, president of the Chester Historical Preservation Committee, which owns the church, said he's thankful the property has a future.

"Tucker came through with this, which is wonderful, but I wish we had the money to rebuild it," Guleke said.

Plans for the 14,000-square-foot site include spaces that could host weddings, jazz nights and other community events. Rodkey also hopes to incorporate a coffee or ice cream bar, creating a destination that draws both residents and visitors.

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For Rodkey, the project carries a larger message about Chester's future.

"The idea of, listen, no matter what has happened in your life, you can build something beautiful out of it," he said. "It's not about the past, it's about the future."

Volunteers who spent the day clearing brush and debris said they're excited to help make that vision a reality.

Artist's rendering of what Cathedral Gardens will look like Legacy Arts Chester

"The opportunity to have some fun, bringing a positive atmosphere to our community," volunteer Sunny Staples of Chester said.

The next phase of the project involves removing debris and stabilizing the remaining structure. Organizers are raising money and applying for grants as they work to transform blight into beauty.

"I think when people see that others are willing to answer the call to do something above and beyond, it inspires other people to do it," said Judi Murphy, a volunteer from Chester Township.