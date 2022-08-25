Watch CBS News
Crime

Police searching for catalytic converter thief in Bensalem, Bucks County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police searching for catalytic converter thief in Bensalem
Police searching for catalytic converter thief in Bensalem 00:20

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A brazen theft. Someone used a pipe cutter to steal catalytic converters from Stone World Kitchen and Bath in Bensalem.

The crime happened last Thursday and police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video above.

He is believed to have been driving an older model Jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.