Police searching for catalytic converter thief in Bensalem, Bucks County
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A brazen theft. Someone used a pipe cutter to steal catalytic converters from Stone World Kitchen and Bath in Bensalem.
The crime happened last Thursday and police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video above.
He is believed to have been driving an older model Jeep Cherokee.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police.
