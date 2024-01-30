Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart charged with sexual assault, attorney says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart has been charged with sexual assault, his attorney confirmed on Tuesday.

TSN in Canada is reporting that Hart is one of four NHL players who have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ontario, in connection with the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation.

"We act for Carter Hart and confirm he has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law. Until then, we have no comment," Savard Foy, Hart's representation, wrote on X.

Last week, Hart took an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. He was one of five professional hockey players who took a leave of absence from their teams.

Alex Formenton was granted an indefinite leave of absence from HC Ambrì-Piotta, a professional hockey team in Switzerland, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube have each stepped away from their teams.

Hart, Dube, McLeod, Foote and Formenton were members of the 2018 U-20 Team Canada team.

London, Ontario, police launched an investigation in 2022 after word emerged that Hockey Canada had settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of that team at a gala.

London Police announced last week they'll hold a news conference on Feb. 5 to share further details "in relation to a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2018." The Globe and Mail reported the five players were asked to surrender to police in the city, which is halfway between Toronto and Detroit, to face charges.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere said last week the team was aware of the reports involving the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation.

"We are aware of this morning's press reports on a very serious matter. We will respond appropriately when the outcomes of the investigations are made public," Briere said. "The NHL has been very clear that teams should refer all investigation-related questions to them. In the meantime, members of the organization, including Flyers players, will not be commenting any further."

Briere said last week he also wasn't in touch with Hart and didn't have a timeline for what's next.

The Flyers will rely on goalies Samuel Ersson and Cal Petersen during Hart's absence, Briere said.

Before his absence, Hart, 25, was coming off one of the worst starts of his strong season. He allowed five goals on 15 shots in a loss to the Colorado Avalanche before being pulled.

Hart has played in 26 games for the Flyers so far this season, including making 25 starts. He's 12-9-3 in his sixth NHL season, the final one of his three-year contract worth $11.9 million.