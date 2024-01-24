Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere to hold midseason press conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere will hold a midseason press conference Wednesday morning at the team's practice facility in Voorhees, New Jersey.

The media availability comes one day after the Flyers announced goalie Carter Hart was granted an indefinite leave of absence due to personal reasons. It's important to note Briere was already scheduled to talk before the Hart news was announced. In the past, Flyers general managers/presidents of hockey operations have held midseason sessions to address the state of the team.

In a statement Tuesday, Briere said the Flyers "have no further comment at this time" regarding Hart's absence. The Associated Press sought comment from Hart's agent, Judd Moldaver, and lawyer, Scott K. Fenton, but did not hear back.

Hart, 25, missed most of December with an undisclosed illness. The Flyers' No. 1 goalie has a 2.80 goals against average and .906 save percentage in 26 games this season. He's on the final season of a three-year, $11.9 million contract and is set to be a restricted free agent next summer.

Hart's leave of absence was announced two days after the Calgary Flames said forward Dillon Dube stepped away from the team to attend to his mental health.

While the Flyers are in an open rebuild, they've outperformed expectations. The orange and black are 25-17-6 and sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division. If the season ended today, the Flyers would be in the playoffs. Philadelphia has lost three straight, dropping Tuesday's game to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-3.

Briere last spoke in early January after the Flyers shocked the hockey world by trading 2022 fifth overall pick Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks for 21-year-old defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick.

The Flyers' GM explained that Gauthier refused to sign, train or even communicate with the team and requested to be traded.

"It was a long time coming," Briere said. "It's been going on for a while. We tried to give him space. We tried to get in touch with him many times. He would not communicate ... so at some point, we had to make a decision, and we thought with what happened just a few days ago, this was probably the time to get the highest value."

Drysdale scored his first goal as a Flyer on Tuesday night and has three points in six games with the team.