PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Strong winds over the weekend brought down power lines in North Philadelphia, causing several cars to catch fire.

Crews were called to North 24th Street just after midnight on Sunday.

They had the fire under control in 20 minutes.

One home was evacuated as a precaution.

There were no injuries.