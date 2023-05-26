PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- DeAndre Hopkins said recently he would like to play with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The wide receiver is now free to do so if the Birds are in the market -- and he chooses Philadelphia.

The Cardinals on Friday released the five-time Pro Bowl receiver after three seasons in Arizona, making him a free agent. Arizona had been shopping Hopkins on the trade market but failed to find a match.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

Hopkins appeared on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast earlier this week and named Hurts as one of three quarterbacks he would like to play with. The other two were Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes.

episode with Dhop—> https://t.co/00k81OnksJ — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) May 22, 2023

The wideout said on the podcast he wants a "stable management" and a quarterback who's passionate about the game and "who brings everybody on board with and pushes not just himself buy everybody around him."

Arizona acquired the former 2013 first-round pick from the Houston Texans in March 2020.

Hopkins played in 35 games across three seasons for the Cards. Last season, he caught 64 balls for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

By releasing Hopkins, the Cardinals will carry $22.6 million in dead cap space in 2023.

According to the website OverTheCap.com, the Eagles currently have nearly $13.5 million in cap space.