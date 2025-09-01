Dozens of kids set sail at 12th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta at Ridley Park Swim Club in Pennsylvania

Dozens of kids set sail at 12th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta in Delaware County

Summer may be winding down, but the fun was still afloat at the Ridley Park Swim Club in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Dozens of kids turned homemade boats into pool-worthy vessels for the 12th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta. It's a Labor Day tradition that's been growing year after year.

Hundreds of spectators packed the pool deck to cheer on the young sailors as they raced across the water. But staying afloat was half the battle.

"It was very simple," 11-year-old Dipper Spielberger, from Ridley Park, said. "It's easy to paddle, but when you get scared, it's very hard to control the boat."

Each boat was built entirely out of cardboard, held together with duct tape and decorated with waterproof paint.

"I think it's awesome," Lisa Sheridan, from Ridley Park, said. "My kids love the tradition. They get super excited about it. And it's a lot of fun."

While some racers glided easily across the pool, others didn't make it far.

Cole Schubert and his cousin Caleb Schubert, both from Ridley Park, got off to a strong start, but soon started taking on water.

"It was like, just started sinking down immediately," Caleb, 10, said.

Other boats spun in place or needed a push from helpers in the water.

"I was trying to go forward, but every time I paddled, it was going the opposite way," 8-year-old Harper Scheer, from Essington, said.

Winners received trophies and Wawa gift cards, but for many kids, the real prize was seeing their boats float, even for a few seconds.

"It was fun," 10-year-old Billy Frassoni, of Ridley Park, said.

With another regatta in the books, the young participants are already brainstorming designs for next year's race.