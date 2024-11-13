Card skimmers found at Royal Farms stores in Montgomery, Delaware counties

Last day for Philadelphia's largest municipal union to vote on possible strike | Digital Brief

Last day for Philadelphia's largest municipal union to vote on possible strike | Digital Brief

Last day for Philadelphia's largest municipal union to vote on possible strike | Digital Brief

Royal Farms shoppers in Montgomery and Delaware counties are being urged to check their bank statements after credit card skimmers were found at multiple locations in the last week.

Marple Township Police said one of the skimmers was found on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Royal Farms on West Chester Pike in Broomall. Police believe the skimmer could've been on the register "at least a week" before it was discovered. Shoppers who suspect they were affected at this location can contact Detective Joe McGettigan at 484-427-8173 or mcgettigan@marplepolice.com.

In Collegeville, police said another skimmer was found on a self-checkout credit card reader at the East Main Street Royal Farms, though they're not sure how long the device was there.

According to Collegeville Borough Police, the skimmer was "one of several" recently found at Royal Farms stores.

Shoppers are encouraged to check their bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized purchases.

To protect yourself from card skimming scams, the FBI says to check credit card terminals for loose, crooked or damaged parts. If anything looks unusual, you shouldn't use the card reader.