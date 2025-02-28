Carbon monoxide levels cause evacuations in at least 20 buildings in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood
Multiple buildings on the 500 block of Delancey Street in Philadelphia were evacuated Friday morning due to high carbon monoxide levels, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
Images from Chopper 3 showed firefighters on the scene and residents standing in the street.
What caused the high CO readings was not immediately clear. We've reached out to the department for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.