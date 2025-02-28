Watch CBS News
Local News

Carbon monoxide levels cause evacuations in at least 20 buildings in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Multiple buildings on the 500 block of Delancey Street in Philadelphia were evacuated Friday morning due to high carbon monoxide levels, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

Images from Chopper 3 showed firefighters on the scene and residents standing in the street.

What caused the high CO readings was not immediately clear. We've reached out to the department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.