4 suspected car thieves arrested near Philadelphia after jumping into pond to flee police

A group of suspected car thieves jumped into a pond in a failed attempt to escape a pursuit from state troopers and other police officers, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday.

Just before 1:30 a.m., troopers from the Media, Delaware County station were called to Tinicum Island Road in Tinicum Township, near Philadelphia International Airport.

Several local police officers from around Delaware County were on the scene trying to apprehend a group who had allegedly broken into and stolen a Dodge Durango in Prospect Park. They then crashed in Tinicum.

"After the crash, the four actors exited the vehicle and jumped into a large pond to evade police," Pennsylvania State Police said.

Troopers then surrounded the pond, and all four people were taken into custody without incident by local officers.

State police said the group broke into multiple vehicles around Delaware County before stealing the Durango.