Philadelphia police confiscate car involved in illegal car meet in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have towed a sports car they say was used in a loud, illegal car meet that took place early Saturday morning in South Philadelphia.

Police posted photos on social media showing one of the cars on the back of a police tow truck.

Our dets. are working evidence from several illegal car meets that took place this past weekend. This vehicle was towed from a residence in NJ, and there is more work ahead. This type of activity is illegal and dangerous; and we will continue to hold participants accountable! pic.twitter.com/QthyaMdM2z — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) September 19, 2023

The department says illegal car meets are dangerous and they will hold participants accountable.

"They were doing doughnuts, they were taking turns. There were kids hanging out the windows of the cars," said a resident who saw - and heard - the car meet before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The stunts left black tire marks in the street as well.

The seizure of the vehicle comes as authorities at the Jersey Shore are trying to stop a car meet before it happens.

Wildwood police say they worked with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and monitored social media, noticing some accounts making plans for another car meet.

The groups and promoters were told to cease and desist promoting the events and the social media postings were removed, Wildwood police wrote on Facebook.

Last year, two people were killed at the H2Oi pop-up car rally in Wildwood.

