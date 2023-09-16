Residents voice frustration after chaotic sideshow in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a wild scene in South Philadelphia as a busy intersection was shut down overnight because a group of drivers took over the street to perform reckless maneuvers. Residents say this is becoming far too common.

Cell phone video shows traffic at a standstill as a large group of spectators stood dangerously close to a car burning out at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Avenue.

Rhonda Walker

"They were doing doughnuts, they were taking turns. There were kids hanging out the windows of the cars," Rhonda Walker said.

Walker recorded the cars below from the top floor of the Marine Club condominiums.

She said the sound of screeching tires woke her up around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Hundreds of kids outside. And the scariest part in one of the videos I took was a green car that did so many doughnuts that went out of control and almost went over towards Target. And the whole crowd was just like, pushed away," Walker said.

Rhonda Walker

Some bystanders were even standing in the middle of the street with the car spinning around them. They appeared to be recording the dangerous stunt on their phones.

"I did see the police just kind of standing by and at one point they finally came in and tried to clear the intersection. But it was dangerous for them even to walk towards the intersection," Walker said.

You can even see the tire marks left behind from the cars that were doing doughnuts. Walker said this isn't the first time this has happened either.

This is a screenshot from a video she took at the same intersection back in April.

Rhonda Walker

Smoke filled the air as several drivers performed a stunt called drifting, which is when a car skids sideways through a turn.

Over the past year, we've seen numerous incidents across the city of drivers taking over busy intersections and causing mayhem in neighborhoods.

One woman said all she really wants is some peace and quiet.

"I can understand needing to have your fun, but not at other people's expense," she said.

Walker agreed. She said something has to be done.

There's still no word from police on any arrests. In the meantime, residents worry these scary stunts could lead to deadly consequences.