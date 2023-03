Car crashes into house in West Philadelphia

Car crashes into house in West Philadelphia

Car crashes into house in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A car crashed into a West Philadelphia house early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 5:30 a.m. on the 4100 block of Powelton Avenue.

Crews arrived at the scene to assess the damage.

Officials say a 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital from the scene.

No word on his condition or what caused the crash.