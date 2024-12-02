Residents displaced after car crashes into Northeast Philadelphia home

Car crashes into home in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Community Action Team is assisting residents who aren't allowed back inside their home after a car crashed into the building early Monday morning .

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Morrell Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia's Morrell Park section, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

Surrounding homes were also evacuated for a short time due to a concern that the car struck a gas line during the accident.

Philadelphia Gas Works assessed the scene and confirmed that no gas line was struck.

The fire department said residents in surrounding homes were able to go back inside around 2:15 a.m.

It is unclear when the residents primarily impacted by the crash will be allowed back in their home, or whether the structure of their house is threatened.

Fire officials said the driver's condition is unknown and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.