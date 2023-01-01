Car crash in Southwest Philadelphia leaves 1 person dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly car crash in happened in Southwest Philadelphia around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say it happened at 61 Street and Passyunk Avenue when a car with three people inside slammed into a parked tractor-trailer.
Officials say one person was killed. Two others were rushed to Presbyterian Hospital. There is no word on their condition so far.
The crash remains under investigation.
