Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crash in Southwest Philadelphia leaves 1 person dead

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Car crash in Southwest Philadelphia leaves 1 person dead
Car crash in Southwest Philadelphia leaves 1 person dead 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly car crash in happened in Southwest Philadelphia around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say it happened at 61 Street and Passyunk Avenue when a car with three people inside slammed into a parked tractor-trailer.

Officials say one person was killed. Two others were rushed to Presbyterian Hospital. There is no word on their condition so far.

The crash remains under investigation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 9:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.