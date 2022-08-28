Watch CBS News
Car accident in University City causes vehicle to flip over, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police: Car crash in University City sends one person to hospital 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person has been taken to the hospital following an accident where a car flipped over. It happened at South 40th and Chestnut Streets.

The car was severely damaged but, fortunately, CBS3 was told that the person only has minor injuries.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the accident.

An investigation is underway.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 8:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

