Car accident in University City causes vehicle to flip over, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person has been taken to the hospital following an accident where a car flipped over. It happened at South 40th and Chestnut Streets.

The car was severely damaged but, fortunately, CBS3 was told that the person only has minor injuries.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the accident.

An investigation is underway.