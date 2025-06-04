Capital Health campus on Bert Avenue in Trenton closing immediately because of building safety issues

Capital Health is closing its satellite emergency department and outpatient clinic on Bert Avenue in East Trenton, New Jersey, immediately because structural issues at an adjoining building pose a safety threat, the health system announced Wednesday.

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, patients requiring emergency or acute care will be diverted to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell in Pennington, Capital said in a statement.

The outpatient clinic at the East Trenton campus, which is located at Bert and Hamilton avenues, closed Wednesday afternoon.

Patients having emergencies should go to a different emergency department or call 911 so first responders can take them to an appropriate hospital, the health system said in the announcement.

Patients who use the outpatient clinic for primary and specialty care are asked to use the Capital Health East Trenton Clinic on Bellevue Avenue or Capital Health Primary Care Clinic on Brunswick Avenue.

Anyone with questions about outpatient care can call 609-815-7296.

Capital Health leases the former St. Francis campus from Trinity Health, and leaders learned that significant structural issues in an adjoining building threaten the safety and structural integrity of their building.

Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health, said in the announcement that his team is "deeply frustrated and disappointed" with the situation.

"With the former St. Francis location no longer safe for us to occupy, we will be working to identify the best path forward to ensure Trentonians, and those in close proximity to this location, have continued access to the care they need," Maghazehe said in the statement. "We will work closely with the city, other partners, and the community as we move forward."