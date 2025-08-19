Cape May County Zoo needs your help naming 2 "spunky" and "sweet" baby zebras

Cape May County Zoo needs your help to name 2 zebras

Wildlife enthusiasts and Cape May County visitors, listen up – this one's for you! The Cape May County Zoo needs your help naming two baby zebras, and the choice is rather black and white.

The zoo has already selected three pairs of names for the baby zebras that the public can choose from.

So the question remains, do you think these two foals look like a Maverick and Gwen? Maybe they're more of a Marvel and Gemma? Or with a little Philadelphia Eagles twist on it, could they be a Cooper and Kelce?

CBS News Philadelphia

The pair of foals includes a spunky male, born on May 21, and a sweet female, born on June 12, the Cape May County Zoo said on social media.

Anyone interested in casting their vote in the baby naming contest can go to the Cape May County Zoo's website, log in or create an account, and then select their favorite pair of names.

Voters will have to stay tuned for the results! The zoo said it will release the winning names on its Facebook page in October.