Wildwood firefighters prepare for remnants of Hurricane Ian

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The remnants of Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Philly area starting Friday night. Wildwood firefighters are preparing for flooding in low-lying areas of the Wildwoods, especially the western shore area.

A viral video depicts firefighters in Naples, Florida, evacuating some of their equipment from the fire trucks getting swallowed up by the water.

Firefighters in Naples, Florida make a water rescue, bringing someone to safety as #HurricaneIan rages across the state. pic.twitter.com/73yGYsxoaQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 29, 2022

Deputy Chief Daniel Dunn from the Wildwood Fire Department showed CBS3 some of the high water vehicles they have. The trucks are checked weekly and used for high water evacuations and fire fighting.

Dunn says firefighters are also ready in case of any high water rescues, but they are urging people to avoid flooded roadways.

"Obviously, we tell people this all the time, 'turn around, don't drown, do not drive your vehicle into flooded streets,'" Dunn said. "The main thing is people don't realize it's saltwater and saltwater will destroy your vehicle and it creates obviously the safety situation. So, do not try driving through flooded streets, just turn around, find an alternative route and go the other way."

Two major events were supposed to happen in Wildwood this weekend, a fishing tournament and a run. Both were canceled which really frees up firefighters' resources in case of anything that may happen as a result of these remnants.