NEXT Weather: Remnants of Ian expected to bring heavy rain to Philly region

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Tracking Ian's Rain
NEXT Weather: Tracking Ian's Rain 03:07

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After leaving catastrophic damage in Florida, Ian has regained hurricane status and will hit South Carolina on Friday. The Category 1 storm will make landfall around in the afternoon.

The storm could bring a "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. 

CBS News has confirmed storm-related deaths in Florida. 

Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history," President Biden said Thursday.

The remnants of Ian will continue to travel up the east coast and hit the Philadelphia region. 

Some parts of the region could see up to four inches of rain. 

Follow our live blog below for updates on how the storm is impacting the Delaware Valley. 

 

Rain starting to move into southern Delaware

The rain from Ian is starting to stream north, and parts of Sussex County in Delaware are starting to get hit with rain. 

The heaviest rain won't move into the Philly region until Friday evening. 

Those downpours will continue overnight into Saturday morning. 

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Parts of Delaware could see rain Friday afternoon

The rain from Ian isn't supposed to hit most of the Philadelphia region until Friday evening, but parts of southern Delaware including Sussex County, could get hit in the afternoon. 

If it does, it will be a light rain. 

The heavier rain isn't expected to move into the region until overnight from Friday into Saturday. 

By Thomas Ignudo
CBS3 Staff
