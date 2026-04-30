Cancer survivor's second chance at life includes running Broad Street, raising money for research and advocacy

Among the 40,000 people participating in the Broad Street Run on Sunday, hundreds will be running for the American Cancer Society.

A single mom celebrating another chance will be one of those on Team Determination, a group of cancer patients, their families and advocates working to fight cancer.

Holly Heenan, 51, opened a consignment store on Girard Avenue in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood after a complicated battle with breast cancer.

"It was a little shocking, of course, you know, for everybody," Heenan said. "I did six rounds of chemo, and then I had a double mastectomy."

That was about two and a half years ago, and her biggest worry was her daughter.

"Every thought comes to your mind, like, who's going to take care of my daughter if I don't survive this?" Heenan said.

She not only survived, but now in remission, Heenan is thriving, busy with the store she named Another Chance.

"And the reason was because I beat cancer. So I had another chance. The clothes have another chance," she said.

Heenan's second chance at life also includes continuing to run Broad Street.

"It's really the volunteers on the street that get you through," she said.

This year she'll be raising money for cancer research, patient support and advocacy with the American Cancer Society's Team Determination.

"It was just something like I knew I eventually wanted to continue to help and volunteer with them," Heenan said.

With a few days to go before the race, Heenan said she wants to beat her time from last year, but her goals have changed over the years.

"It used to be about timing," Heenan said, "and now it's just having fun."