Pennsylvania county honoring Black Union troops in Civil War at Camp William Penn Museum

As Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, prepared to celebrate 250 years of America's freedom, a museum remembered Black Union soldiers' contributions to their emancipation from slavery.

James Paradis thumbed through pictures of soldiers in a space dedicated to Black and military history.

"We call this the Camp William Penn Museum," he said.

The museum stood in an unassuming former fire station on Willow Avenue near Sycamore Avenue in the neighborhood of LaMott near Elkins Park. As lead historian here, Paradis wanted everyone to know about the thousands of men who came through this part of Cheltenham Township starting in 1863.

"About midpoint through the Civil War, finally, Black troops were allowed to be enlisted," Paradis said. "And, Camp William Penn was the first and the largest federal training camp for the volunteers."

Paradis said the fighters were drawn to the United States Colored Troops by an authentic, massive piece in the museum called a broadside.

"An 8-foot-tall recruiting poster asking for volunteers from the Black community," Paradis said.

And as he stood by this large quilt held by abolitionist Lucretia Mott, Paradis recalled the camp was built on land owned by her family and originally called Camptown.

"The post office said, 'No. There is already a Camptown. Come up with something else,'" Paradis said. "So, they decided to honor Lucretia Mott and called this community LaMott."

In the museum, you could see replicas of banners flown by soldiers in battle painted by Black Philadelphia artist David Bustill Bowser.

"All 11 regiments trained at Camp William Penn and received a hand-painted silk flag," Paradis said.

You could also see an authentic piece from the Civil War.

"It's not only a rare officer's trunk," Paradis said. "It's a USCT, United States Colored Troops Regiment. And, it's one of the 11 regiments trained here at Camp William Penn."

Bill Salvatore, the Cheltenham Township Parks and Recreation director, said he had a year's worth of events planned to look over the nation's 250-year history.

"And that rolls into September at Camp William Penn in Historical LaMott, talking about Camp William Penn Day," Salvatore said.

Paradis will be ready to keep these soldiers' stories alive for generations to come. He says he has to.

"It's a passion to make sure we get this story told and told correctly," Paradis said.