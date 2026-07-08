Timing storms set to bring damaging winds, heavy rain to Philadelphia Thursday. Here's the weather forecast.

Moisture will surge into the Philadelphia region Thursday morning, and that will bring back the humid air that you can wear.

Temperatures will start in the low 70s but feel more like the mid-upper 70s due to the heavy humidity.

Conditions remain dry until lunchtime, when scattered showers will begin to develop. Through the afternoon, however, a little more widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop and work across the region, especially from the Philadelphia area and points south.

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The NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert due to the threat that some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and heavy rain that may result in flash flooding. The window for these storms will be between 1 and 9 p.m. before most of the activity moves east and off the coast.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Another chance for a few afternoon showers or storms will develop Friday afternoon, but the coverage and intensity of the storms should be less than Thursday. A small chance for a few showers may linger into early Saturday morning, but the current trend is to clear out the rain for most of the day on Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia

By Sunday, the chance of rain drops to near zero, allowing for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

Next week is already advertising the return of the heat with another potential heat wave in the works with high temperatures back in the middle and possibly upper 90s by the middle of the week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 84, low 72.

Friday: A few showers. High 88, low 74.

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High 84, low 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 86, low 70.

Monday: Bright skies. High 87, low 66.

Tuesday: Heating up (MLB All-Star Game). High 93, low 68.

Wednesday: Heat wave. High 97, low 76.