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Fire in Camden, New Jersey, may send smoke into Philadelphia, officials say

By
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.
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Brandon Goldner,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a scrap metal recycling facility in Camden, New Jersey, on Friday morning, and emergency management officials are warning it may send smoke across the river into Philadelphia.

Smoke billowed from the EMR Recycling property along Ferry Avenue in Camden as crews sprayed water and EMR's construction vehicle worked to move debris.

The fire was brought under control around 6 a.m., according to Camden officials. Smoke was continuing to rise at the scene.

Philadelphia emergency management officials say smoke may come into the city

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said smoke from the fire may be present in the city and it may be visible from areas like Old City.

The Philadelphia public health department recommended that residents avoid going outdoors as much as possible, close windows and doors and recirculate indoor air with fans to avoid bringing air pollution into their homes.

Fire departments around South Jersey say residents may notice a burning plastic-like smell depending on wind conditions.

EMR in Camden was the site of a massive fire last year

Earlier in May, EMR debuted a new fire suppression system.

A four-alarm fire at EMR in February 2025 took about six hours to get under control and also sent smoke into Philly. The company said last year's fire was likely caused by a lithium-ion battery that was "wrongly delivered" to the facility and concealed within scrap metal.

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