Camden scrap yard debuts new fire suppression system after years of fires, legal scrutiny

A Camden scrap metal recycling facility at the center of repeated fires and environmental concerns has unveiled a new multimillion-dollar fire suppression system designed to stop fires before they spread.

EMR, a metal recycling company with facilities in Camden, demonstrated the new system Wednesday at its Camden property. The system includes infrared heat-detecting cameras, automated water cannons and a 250,000-gallon water tank intended to quickly suppress fires linked to lithium-ion batteries hidden in scrap piles.

Company officials say the system is part of a broader effort to address fires that have plagued the facility in recent years and sparked backlash from nearby residents.

"What you're looking at is a brand-new fire suppression system," EMR CEO Joe Balzano said during a tour of the property.

Balzano said the company spent more than $4.5 million on the system, which took about seven months to install.

"We had a fire engineer sign off on everything to make sure it was something that would work," Balzano said.

According to EMR, seven infrared cameras monitor piles around the clock. If temperatures rise above 225 degrees, automated water cannons activate and target the affected area.

Balzano blamed the growing prevalence of lithium-ion batteries in consumer products for an increase in fires at recycling facilities nationwide.

"I've been in the industry for 31 years, and I never had to deal with fires until about four years ago," he said.

The batteries are commonly found in products including phones, watches, e-cigarettes, hoverboards and appliances.

Camden Fire Chief Jesse Flax said the system could help firefighters gain critical time during emergencies.

"It gives us time to get lines to a hydrant, get companies in place, and if need be, put the rest of the fire out," Flax said.

The debut comes five months after New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the state Department of Environmental Protection filed a lawsuit against EMR, accusing the company of creating a public nuisance through repeated fires at its Camden facilities.

Balzano said the new suppression system was already under construction when the lawsuit was filed and stemmed from a memorandum of understanding signed in August 2025 with the city of Camden.

"I'm not sure if the attorney general was aware of how deep we went into discussion," Balzano said, referring to the city agreement and the planning process behind the project.

The August agreement between EMR and Camden outlined several fire prevention measures, including enhanced monitoring technology, operational changes and investments intended to reduce fire risks.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said city leaders are hopeful the system will improve safety and help restore residents' faith that steps are being taken.

"Trying to build trust and confidence in the community that you're doing the right things," Carstarphen said.

Some residents welcomed the investment.

"I think it's a good idea — I think it's a great idea," resident Rosa Pagan said. "Why not? We can try it."

Others remained skeptical.

La'Shae Harris, a nearby resident and environmental justice advocate, questioned why community members were not invited to tour the facility sooner and called the demonstration "performative."

"Not to sound pessimistic about it, but because it isn't actually at a blaze at this time, how can we see how effective the sprinkler system actually is?" Harris said. "There has been no real action to help residents move forward with all that we've experienced with environmental injustice."

Residents say they hope another major fire never happens — but many say they will be watching closely to see whether the new system works if another emergency occurs.