Rowhome fire in Camden, New Jersey leaves 2 residents and a firefighter injured

A fire at a rowhome in Camden, New Jersey late Saturday night drew a massive emergency response after two residents and a firefighter were injured.

Emergency officials tell CBS News Philadelphia the fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Park Boulevard.

Heavy smoke and fire was billowing from the second story of the home when crews arrived on scene. Two people were rescued and taken to local trauma centers for burn injuries. A firefighter was also injured but is expected to be OK.

An "all hands" call was made due to the severity of the fire, and all available crews were called in to help fight the blaze. It was placed under control shortly after 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.