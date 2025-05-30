Watch CBS News
Health

New Jersey kindergartners step into the role of doctors, nurses with teddy bears as patients

By Stephanie Stahl, Brad Nau

/ CBS Philadelphia

How teddy bears teach Camden students about medical care at Cooper Hospital
How teddy bears teach Camden students about medical care at Cooper Hospital 01:45

It was a different kind of field trip for a few kindergarten students in Camden on Friday: seeing inside an ambulance and then inside a hospital for Cooper Hospital's annual Teddy Bears to the Rescue event.

Here, teddy bears become patients, and the medical staff guide the students through diagnosing and treating them using real medical tools and equipment — things like x-rays and heart imaging.

Camden kindergartners play doctor, using teddy bears to learn about hospitals
CBS Philadelphia
Camden kindergartners play doctor, using teddy bears to learn about hospitals
CBS Philadelphia
Camden kindergartners play doctor, using teddy bears to learn about hospitals
CBS Philadelphia

"This helps to increase their familiarity to get comfortable with who they might be seeing in the event they ever have to come back," Max Kursh from Cooper Hospital said. "We help to ease their anxiety around coming to the hospital."

Six-year-old Messiah named his teddy bear Blueberry.

"He went outside without a coat, and then he got sick," Messiah said. 

This group imagined all kinds of situations.

"She was riding her scooter without a helmet then she fell off then she broke her leg," Sylee said.

Camden kindergartners play doctor, using teddy bears to learn about hospitals
CBS Philadelphia
Camden kindergartners play doctor, using teddy bears to learn about hospitals
CBS Philadelphia
Camden kindergartners play doctor, using teddy bears to learn about hospitals
CBS Philadelphia

Physical therapist Delia Tarantino also had the opportunity to explain why wheelchairs and crutches are sometimes necessary.

"The coolest part is just getting to work with the kids, getting them comfortable being here, and teaching them what we do everyday," Tarantino said.

Along with some prevention lessons, like swimming safety, the students also learned  about staying healthy and away from the hospital.

Stephanie Stahl

Stephanie Stahl is an Emmy Award-winning health reporter. She can be seen daily on CBS News Philadelphia and Philly57.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.