Camden kicks off back-to-school festivities at elementary school transformed into temporary high school

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden City School District is kicking off this year's back to school festivities on Thursday with giveaways and a farmer's market.

It's at Eastside High's temporary home, the Alfred Cramer Elementary School, which will serve as a swing space for students over the next five years while the new Eastside school is being built.

The dust has settled and now workers are putting the finishing touches on the temporary home of the Eastside Tigers.

Superintendent Katrina McCombs says construction crews have been working against the clock, transforming Cramer to meet the needs of Eastside students.

The new swing space is equipped with career and technical education classes also known as CTE. For one of those classes, workers turned a kindergarten class room into a salon.

Each classroom can accommodate more students comfortably and is equipped with air conditioning.

Alfred Cramer Elementary School in Camden, New Jersey is the swing space housing Eastside HIgh students while their new high school is being built over the next few years. CBS News Philadelphia

"Unfortunately at the current Eastside High location, the infrastructure of the building electrically could not support a certain voltage of air conditioner," McCombs said.

Many of these upgrades is why the district with the help of the state is embarking on building a new Eastside High School with a budget of $105 million.

"I cant underscore enough the value of the learning environment for our students being bright, being open, being warm, being friendly. And for our new staff members as well, where they work matters," McCombs said.

The new project is expected to be completed by 2029, but for now, Eastside High is wherever the students are. And there's sure to be tiger paw nearby.

"Eastside Tigers, your temporary home is ready for you. Welcome, welcome, and let's make this something wonderful," McCombs said.

Camden City School students head back to school Sept. 6. Thursday's event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.