Camden doctor returns from war-torn Ukraine

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden doctor just returned from Ukraine to train some of the country's doctors, nurses, and medics during a time of war.

Cooper University Healthcare Emergency Medicine Dr. Joshua Rempell was one of 12 doctors, paramedics and nurses who spent two weeks providing medical training to more than 200 Ukrainians, including healthcare professionals and regular citizens.

Dr. Rempell said he was amazed by the Ukrainians' resilience and appreciation for his training.

"The amazing sense of gratitude that people would express just knowing that we care, that the world cares," Dr. Rempell said.

The International Medical Corps and Harvard Humanitarian Initiative organized the trip as part of an effort to provide medical training to those affected by conflict.

The classes Dr. Rempell taught focused on trauma and mass casualty response, like "Stop the Bleed." The classes included healthcare professionals and regular Ukrainian citizens.

"They really are this combination of really trying to get on with their daily lives," Dr. Rempell said. "And learning these new skills to kind of address some of the trauma that they're seeing so frequently."

He hopes to one day go back to Ukraine to provide more medical training to its citizens.