Police: Shooting investigation underway after at least one person shot in Camden

Police: Shooting investigation underway after at least one person shot in Camden

Police: Shooting investigation underway after at least one person shot in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A shooting investigation is underway in Camden, New Jersey. Police say just before 3 a.m. Monday, they responded to the Tamarack Station Apartments along Davis Street for a report of at least one person shot.

We are working to find out more information. No word on the extent of the victim's injuries, yet.