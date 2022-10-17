Police: Shooting investigation underway after at least one person shot in Camden
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A shooting investigation is underway in Camden, New Jersey. Police say just before 3 a.m. Monday, they responded to the Tamarack Station Apartments along Davis Street for a report of at least one person shot.
We are working to find out more information. No word on the extent of the victim's injuries, yet.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.