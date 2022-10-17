Watch CBS News
Police: Shooting investigation underway after at least one person shot in Camden

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A shooting investigation is underway in Camden, New Jersey. Police say just before 3 a.m. Monday, they responded to the Tamarack Station Apartments along Davis Street for a report of at least one person shot.

We are working to find out more information. No word on the extent of the victim's injuries, yet.

CBS3 Staff
First published on October 17, 2022 / 6:37 AM

