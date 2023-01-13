Watch CBS News
11 Camden County officers treated for fentanyl exposure

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Eleven Camden County police officers were treated for fentanyl exposure at Virtua Hospital on Thursday. The exposure happened as they were conducting search warrants.

According to the Camden County prosecutor, the officers were doing searches on Eden Hollow Lane in Sicklerville and Harrison Avenue in Collingswood.

The prosecutor alleges a resident was using a Collingswood property to package fentanyl and cocaine.

Police claim when they arrived, the resident tried destroying the drugs and exposed the officers to the drug.

Five people were taken into custody.

