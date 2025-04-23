Community steps up after South Jersey baseball league for children, adults with disabilities had equipment stolen

South Jersey baseball league "overwhelmed" with donations after someone stole their equipment

General Manager Arthur Aston still can't believe someone stole equipment from the Camden County NJ Miracle League, a baseball league for children and adults with disabilities.

"It's hard to believe someone would steal from a program that is assisting so many families with disabilities," Aston said.

Aston said he noticed the equipment missing right before the season started.

"We lost about two dozen balls, 30 baseball bats, and a few gloves that were taken out of the storage shed," he said.

The equipment was stored in a locked shed. Some was left behind, but the majority of it was gone.

"I hope that they use it for something good," he said.

The league has a spring season and a fall season, and they have been playing in Cherry Hill for 11 years.

It started off with 20 players, and now years later, they have over 100 players registered. The league is sponsored by Camden County and is a part of Build Jake's Place, a nonprofit that advocates for inclusive play. The league raises money for the equipment and uniforms.

Aston said this league means so much to the players, their families and even himself.

"I was born with spine bifida in 1981 and not expected to live past the age of 15. I'll be 44 this year, so being a part of this league and having a role in the team, to manage the league, is truly special," he said.

When word got out about the stolen equipment, donations started pouring in.

"It is very overwhelming. I have been in tears at least three times today," he said.

Aston said one good thing that came out of this was seeing the community rally together for the players.

"It really makes me appreciate people and the kindness that people have. In a time where people are struggling themselves, they still want to do good for other people," he said.